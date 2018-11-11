Veterans Day programs in Prescott

There will be three separate Veterans Day programs at Prescott schools on Monday, Nov. 12.
This year Veterans Day is on Sunday, Nov. 11 so the programs will take place the next day. This year is the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the end of World War I and the holiday in which Veterans Day originally comes from.
The first will take place at the Prescott Performing Arts Center at Prescott High School on Dexter St. beginning at 8:30 a.m. The second program will be at St. Joseph’s Parish School on Dakota St. beginning at 10:30 a.m.And the third program begins at 1 p.m. at Malone Intermediate School on St. Croix St.