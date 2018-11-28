Three-vehicle crashes with injuries occur in Pierce County last week

On Wednesday November 21st 2018 at approximately 1:34 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a three vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road F in Clifton Township.
Scene investigation determined a 2009 Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound on County Road F, operated by Margot King, 78 from River Falls when she failed to stop at a stop sign at STH 29 and collided with a Westbound, 2013 Chevy Silverado operated by John Querna, 56 also from River Falls. The Chevy Silverado then struck an Eastbound, 2004 Peterbilt operated by Ronald Stoudt of Hastings, Minn.
Margot King and John Querna were transported by River Falls EMS to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. Ronald Stoudt was evaluated and released at the scene.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by River Falls EMS, Prescott Fire, Prescott Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin DNR. This crash remains under investigation.
The on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 at approximately 12:13 pm, Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 35 near 747th Street in the Trenton Township for a two vehicle accident with injuries.
Scene investigation determined that a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with lone occupant was operated by Matthew Parker, age 42 of Red Wing, Minn. was traveling northbound on State Road 35 when he crossed the center of the roadway to avoid a stopped vehicle waiting to take a left turn onto 747th Street. The Ford Explorer Sport Trac then collided with a southbound, 2016 Chevrolet Traverse operated by Kevin Nash, age 47 of Mansfield, SD. The stopped vehicle, a 1998 Ford Ranger, was operated by Matthew McRoberts, age 26 and passenger William McRoberts, age 28 both of Hager City; this vehicle wasn’t struck in the crash, and neither occupant was injured.
Matthew Parker was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by Pierce County Medicl Examiner John Worsing. Occupants of the Chevrolet Traverse were transported by ground ambulances to the Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries included Kevin Nash, Crystal Nash, age 47 out of Mansfield, SD and Wanda Nelson, age 70 of Bay City, WI. Two juveniles, ages 10 and 15, both of Mansfield, SD were transported in separate helicopters to Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn. with undetermined injuries. Passenger of the Chevrolet Traverse, Richard Nelson, age 65 of Bay City was not transported.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Red Wing Fire/EMS, the Red Wing Police Department, the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, the Ellsworth Fire Department, Mayo One Helicopter, Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.