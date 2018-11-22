Thanksgiving holiday travelers are asked to plan ahead, keep an eye on the weather, watch for deer and deer hunters

MADISON - Although most highway construction has wrapped up for the year, deer hunters and other motorists traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday period may still encounter a few work zones and should prepare for the possibility of heavy traffic along key travel corridors.
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) expect peak travel periods to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21 and again on Sunday, November 25 when hunters and holiday travelers head home. Motorists should be aware of increased deer activity this time of year, especially during early morning and early evening hours.
“To help ensure a safe, enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday, we’re asking all motorists to plan ahead, buckle-up, be patient and alert,” WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said. “The Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be out enforcing traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists. If you see emergency vehicles stopped along the highway with warning lights flashing, move over a lane if possible. Slow down and stay focused on the traffic in front of you.”
Before their trip, motorists can get updated information on travel conditions, work zones and incidents by dialing 511 or visiting 511wi.gov. Wisconsin’s 511 website was recently updated to reflect winter road conditions. Statewide travel information also is available via Twitter at @511WI.