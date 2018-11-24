Support Small Business Saturday!

MADISON - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) will participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24, encouraging all Wisconsinites to support their local, small businesses.
Small Business Saturday is meant to help recognize and show support to all of the small businesses that make up our communities. Following Thanksgiving and Black Friday, this year’s Small Business Saturday reminds people to be thankful for their friends and neighbors who are members of the business community.
WMC participates in Small Business Saturday each year to highlight the small businesses that are an integral part of the Wisconsin’s economy. In addition to celebrating on this day, WMC has a Small Business Committee that brings together small business owners throughout the year to discuss the issues important to their organizations. The goal of the committee is to help small businesses flourish, continue to create jobs in our state and ensure local companies have a voice.
“Small businesses contribute to Wisconsin’s economy in an enormous way,” said Aaron Powell, Partner & Chief Strategy Officer at Flexion and WMC’s Small Business Committee Chairman. “Nearly half of Wisconsin’s workforce is employed by small businesses, and that is why we are proud to participate in Small Business Saturday.”
Companies of all types will participate in Small Business Saturday, and Wisconsinites will benefit from the countless promotions, events and discounts offered by the businesses in their communities.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin,” added Brittany Rockwell, WMC Director of Small Business Advocacy. “We are excited to support all of our small business members this Saturday, but even more enthusiastic that we get to work with them on a daily basis to make sure their voices are heard. Wisconsin’s economy is booming right now, and it is due in large part to our growing small business community.”
To participate in Small Business Saturday, please visit the local small businesses in your community to see how they are celebrating and to show your support. Additional information is also available for this global movement at https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.
To show your support on social media be sure to use the following hashtags: #ShopSmall, #SmallBizSaturday.