State, national offices on ballot in today's election

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8 and will close at 8 p.m. Polling places in western Pierce County are as follows: City of Prescott – Prescott City Building and Public Library, 800 Borner St.; Town of Clifton – Clifton Town Hall, W11705 Co. Rd. FF; Town of Oak Grove – Oak Grove Town Hall, N4939 1100th St.; and Town of Diamond Bluff – Diamond Bluff Town Hall, W9870 290th Ave.
Persons must arrive no later than 8 p.m. to be able to vote and a valid ID is required to vote. Voters can be pre-registered or register at the polls on Election Day.
Running for Governor of Wisconsin is the current incumbent Republican Scott Walker of Wauwatosa. He is aiming to become the first four-year third term governor since Tommy Thompson, having been elected back in 2010. His opponent is State Superintendent of Education and Democrat Tony Evers of Plymouth. He has headed the DPI since 2009 and has been re-elected in 2013 and 2017. Walker won election in 2010, won a re-call election in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014. Also on the ballot are Libertarian Party candidate Philip Anderson and Green Party candidate Michael White.
Several state offices are up for election as well. Running for Attorney General are current incumbent Republican Brad Schimel and Democrat Josh Kaul and Constitution Party candidate Terry Larson. Squaring off for State Treasurer are Republican Travis Hartwig, Democrat Sarah Godlewski and Constitution Party candidate Andrew Zuelke and campaigning for Secretary of State are current long-time incumbent Democrat Douglas LaFollette and Republican Jay Schroeder.
The following local state legislative seats are up for election, the 93rd Assembly and 31st State Senate. State Assembly candidates include incumbent Assemblyman Warren Petryk of Eleva facing Democrat Charlene Warner of Mondovi. Running for the State Senate are Republican Mel Pittman of Plum City and Democrat Jeff Smith of Eau Claire and Green Party candidate Aaron Comacho.
National offices on the ballot include U.S. Senate as incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Madison runs for re-election to a second term facing veteran State Senator Leah Vukmir, a Republican from Brookfield. Running for the U.S. House of Representatives for the Third Congressional District are current long-time incumbent Democrat Ron Kind of La Crosse and Republican Steve Toft of Osseo.
Republican Kerry Feuerhelm of Ellsworth is facing Democrat Megan Erwin of Ellsworth for the office of Pierce County Clerk of Court while incumbent Democrat Nancy Hove of Hager City has no Republican opposition but faces a write-in candidate Oake Gregory of Plum City.