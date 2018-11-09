Small Business Saturday in Prescott set for Nov. 24

The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the largest few days of commerce on the calendar before Christmas and Prescott’s small businesses hope they won’t be crowded out of the picture as persons travel to and through across the metro region.
That’s why they’ve organized with an event called Small Business Saturday, this Saturday, Nov. 24 and are offering special deals to go with it.
The Prescott Public Library will serve as the Welcome Center for Prescott’s Small Business Saturday! Come grab a map of participating businesses, a goodie bag full of gifts and exclusive coupons and enter a raffle to win amazing prizes! Quantities are limited!! Hours are from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Prescott Chamber of Commerce office, located at 237 Broad Street will be open during the day and will be giving away popcorn, beverages and also have a drawing for Chamber Checks.
For more information contact the Prescott Chamber of Commerce at (715) 262-3284.