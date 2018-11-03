River Falls Area Hospital join in area coalition to bring Fare For All to area

RIVER FALLS — River Falls Area Hospital and collection of community organization are bringing Fare For All to River Falls. Fare For All buys fresh produce and frozen meat in bulk from wholesalers and manufactures to find the best deals available, then prepacks the produce and meat in food packages that are sold anyone who prepays and orders ahead of time at a great discount.
"As a part of Healthier Together, a coalition including St. Croix and Pierce County health departments, and four local hospitals, we completed a Community Health Needs Assessment," said David Miller, River Falls Area Hospital president. "One of the priority concerns for the area is obesity. We know that eating healthy can cost more and Fare For All helps deal with that problem by providing healthy, nutritious food at a great savings."
River Falls Area Hospital, University of Wisconsin – River Falls, United Way, Our Neighbors Place, River Falls United Methodist Church and Chartwells, the University's food service company, joined to create Fare For All for River Falls.
" Fare For All is able to use buying power, we are providing great value for anyone who wants to participate, but particularly for families that experience food insecurity, such as college students and for individuals who do not qualify for the food shelf," said Miranda Thorsen, a River Falls Area Hospital employee and Fare For All volunteer. "Fare For All is open to anyone and the more who participate the better buying power we have when it comes to buying in bulk. But we have focused our efforts getting the work out to local food shelves, housing authorities, school districts, back pack programs."
Fare For All orders will be accepted at:
- Our Neighbors Place
122 W Johnson St, River Falls WI
10:00am– 4:00 pm Monday-Friday
- University Center-UWRF
Riverside Commons– 500 Wild Rose Ave, River Falls WI
7:00am-7:30pm M-F, 10:30am– 6:30 pm Sa-Sun
Orders must be placed by he Thursday before the distribution date. Upcoming distributions are scheduled for Nov. 13 and Dec. 11, 2018, and Jan. 22, Feb. 19 , March 19, April 16, May 14, June 18, July 16, Aug. 13, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 12, Dec. 10 in 2019.
For more information, please call 715-307-6003.