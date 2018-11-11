Rep. Ron Kind Honors Veterans and Servicemembers on Veterans Day

“This Sunday, we come together to honor the service and sacrifice of Wisconsin’s Veterans, Servicemembers and their families as we commemorate Veterans Day. The men and women of our Armed Forces have served this great nation with honor, pride and distinction. We must honor our nation’s heroes year-round, and ensure we keep our promises to them when they return home to Wisconsin,” said Rep. Ron Kind.
Rep. Kind has introduced several bills within the last year aimed at helping Veterans and Servicemembers find jobs, access physical and mental healthcare, and expand education opportunities when they return to civilian life, including: the Veterans Mental Health Accessibility Act, the Improving Preparation and Resources for Occupational, Vocational, and Educational (IMPROVE) Transition for Servicemembers Act, the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act, the Better Jobs for Veterans Act, the Violence Against Women Veterans Act, and the Reduce Unemployment for Veterans of All Ages Act.
Rep. Kind’s office is open to serve Wisconsin Veterans. His talented staff of caseworkers can assist Veterans in: accessing education benefits, Veterans health care benefits, replacing lost medals earned, attaining medals earned, obtaining disability compensation, and liaising with the VA, among other issues. Veterans may call 1-888-442-8040, or visit www.kind.house.gov.