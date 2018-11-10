Preview of gun-deer hunt on The West Side broadcast this Monday

RIVER FALLS - A preview of the nine-day gun deer hunting season will be featured on The West Side, which airs at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network which is broadcast on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Host Rich Kremer welcomes Outdoor Guys Dave Carlson and Joe Knight to the show. The guests will discuss the new rules coming into effect for this year’s gun deer hunting season beginning Nov. 17. Many of these restrictions were voted on just weeks before the gun deer season begins. Carlson and Knight will also talk about the Legislature’s rules committee vote to suspend what would have created a new restriction to prevent the movement of deer out of CWD-affected areas.
Dave Carlson, creator and former host of the TV show Northland Adventures, and Joe Knight, a former outdoor editor for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, are known as the Outdoor Guys on The West Side. Carlson and Knight join Kremer to talk with other guests about the upcoming gun deer hunting season.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.