Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Prescott Senior Gathering Place Schedule for next week


The Prescott Senior Gathering Place is located on the lower level of Malone Intermediate School 1220 St. Croix St. The Gathering Place is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 – Walking Club (Gymnasium) - 9 a.m.; Stretching Time - 9:30 a.m.; Hooks and Needles – 10 a.m.; Bunco – 1 p.m.



Wednesday, Nov. 14 - Board Games/Puzzles and Cards All Day; Pickleball – 9:15 a.m.;

Euchre – 12-3 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 15 - Walking Club (Gymnasium) – 9 a.m.; Yoga – 10 a.m.; Sewing (Supply own machine/Project) 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Dime Bingo – 1 p.m.

The Gathering Place is always looking for suggestions for programs, speakers and activities and for volunteers. Contact us at (715) 262-2383 ext. 3005 or on the Prescott School Website at  www.prescott.k12.wi.us/page/2954.



