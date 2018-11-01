Prescott School Board holds special meeting to adjust levy

The Prescott School Board held a special meeting Wednesday morning in order to make a last-minute adjustment to the 2018- 2019 school year budget tax levy before the deadline of Nov. 1 when all state school district budgets have to be completed by law.
According to a press release from the district, as the budget levy was being entered for tax assessment reporting, it was discovered that a correction was necessary to properly account for 2014 bond proceeds. That correction increased the operating budget by $59,868, making the final tax levy $8,708,356. That correction establishes a mil rate of 10.93 instead of 10.86 as presented and approved October 17 school board regular monthly meeting. All other line items in the budget stand as originally presented. The levy is still down from the 12.38 mil rate of the 2017-18 school year budget
The school board unanimously approved the correction.