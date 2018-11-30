Prescott Police Commission schedules pair of upcoming meeting

The Prescott Police Commission will meet tomorrow and again on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the City-Library Building at 6:30 p.m. as they conduct interviews to fill the positions of police chief and patrol officer.
The Commission will interview applicants for full-time Prescott Police Chief tomorrow. Interim Chief Doug Ducklow plans on leaving the post early next early after a transition period with the new police chief.
An officer position is opening up with the pending retirement of Rob Funk from the Prescott PD. He served in the department for the past 15 years and was honored by a resolution on his behalf by the Prescott City Council earlier this week.
In other upcoming city government meetings, the Parks and Recreation Committee will meet Monday Dec. 3 to discuss the results of the recent open house concern potential plans for improvements to Prescott's riverfront and downtown areas and the Personnel Committee is meeting Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 to go over the job description for the Student Resource Officer (SRO) Prescott PD liaison with the Prescott School District.