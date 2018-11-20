Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Prescott Plunge this Thanksgiving

The annual Thanksgiving Prescott Plunge will take place this Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Meet us Thanksgiving morning at Prescott Beach on Lake St. on the St. Croix River to run into the river and raise money for the Prescott Food Shelf! Don't miss out on this really fun family event that has become a Thanksgiving tradition for so many!

Meet at the Prescott Beach at 10:30 and we will be plunging at 11:00!

Bring lots of towels and blankets and we recommend you wear shoes when going in the river too!
Monetary donations for the Prescott Food Shelf are greatly appreciated as to help support our local families during the holiday season.
