Prescott Plunge this Thanksgiving

The annual Thanksgiving Prescott Plunge will take place this Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Meet us Thanksgiving morning at Prescott Beach on Lake St. on the St. Croix River to run into the
river and raise money for the Prescott Food Shelf! Don't miss out on
this really fun family event that has become a Thanksgiving tradition
for so many!
Meet at the Prescott Beach at 10:30 and we will be plunging at 11:00!
Bring lots of towels and blankets and we recommend you wear shoes when going in the river too!
Monetary
donations for the Prescott Food Shelf are greatly appreciated as to
help support our local families during the holiday season.