Prescott PD establishes contact with missing Prescott woman

On November 26, 2018 at about 11:00 p.m. 19-year old Rachel Hutcheson of Prescott contacted the Prescott Police Department since she seen her missing person alert which was issued yesterday afternoon and published on local news websites and newspapers before Tuesday printing deadlines
She verified where she was and had contact with Washington County, Minn. Sheriff’s Dept and they checked her welfare. She was not in any danger and was advised to contact her family.
Hutcheson was reported missing to the National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) back on Nov. 5.