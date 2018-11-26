Prescott City Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Prescott City Council holds its second bi-monthly meeting this evening at the City-Library Building at 800 N. Borner St. starting at 6:30 p.m.
The bulk of the meeting will be taken up by deliberations over the 2019 city budget. A public budget hearing is scheduled near the beginning of the meeting. The council will also go into closed session to discuss a request for Tax-Incremental Financing (TIF) District funds.
The council will also honor city employee Robert Funk with resolution honoring his retirement.