Prescott City Council meeting tonight, license approval in question

The Prescott City Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the City Library Building 800 N. Borner St.
The council will decide whether to grant a temporary Class B license to serve alcoholic beverages to the Prescott High School Parent Group as a fundraiser as part of an upcoming business event, the Winter Wonderland Shopping Event on Nov. 16 from 5-9 p.m. at the My Happy Place store on 209 Broad St. in Prescott.
Interim Prescott Police Chief Doug Ducklow wrote a letter to council members recommending the license be turned down listing 12 points as to why giving his concerns.
The council will also consider an audit contract with the accounting firm Johnson Block and discussed a proposed K-9 unit for the Prescott Police Department.