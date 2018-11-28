PHS Girls Basketball Team routs Osceola 70-28

The Cardinals held the Chieftains scoreless until the 13:37 mark of the first half and opened up a 29-2 lead with five minutes to go before halftime where they led 46-8. The Cards had running clock in the late in the second half.
Allie Murphy led Prescott in scoring with 15 points while senior teammate Haylee Yaeger added 12, and Isabella Lenz finished with 10 points and Makenzie Carey finished with eight points.Prescott's entire varsity roster was able to get into the ballgame and 12 of 13 players were able to score at least one point.
Prescott improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MBC. The Cards' face a 3-0 Amery squad Friday at home beginning at 7:15 p.m. The Warrriors routed Baldwin-Woodville last night 63-25.
|Prescott's Nicole Dalman dribbles near the top of the key guarded by Osceola's Anna Swanson