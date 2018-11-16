PHS Girls Basketball Team begins season tonight

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team’s 2018-19 season begins tonight as the Cardinals travel to St. Croix Falls for a non-conference season-opener against the Saints.
PHS returns 12 letter winners from a squad which finished the 2017-18 season 14-10 overall and 10-4 in the Middle Border Conference, good for third place. It was the program’s first winning season since the 2012-13 campaign.
But the Cards have a tough non-conference schedule and St. Croix Falls is one of those tough opponents. The Saints were 22-2 last season and easily won the Lakeland Conference West Division with a perfect 12-0 record. One of those wins was a 57-50 triumph over Prescott in last season’s opener.