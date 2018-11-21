One-vehicle accident causes injury in Trimbelle Township

TRIMBELLE - On November 20th, 2018 at approximately 09:17 a.m. deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of County Road J near Highway 65 in the Township of Trimbelle for a single-vehicle accident with injury.
Scene investigation determined that Andrew Phillip Selvig, 28 from Beldenville was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Impala Northbound on County Road J when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail of a bridge. Mr. Selvig was transported by ambulance to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and Ellsworth EMS.