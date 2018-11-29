Income Insecurity Discussion on The West Side Dec. 3

RIVER FALLS - Income insecurity and affordable housing in Eau Claire will be the topics of discussion on The West Side, which airs at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network which is broadcast on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/River Falls.
Host Rich Kremer and his guests Donald Mowry, a member of the Clear Vision Eau Claire board of directors, and Sarah Ferber, associate director of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO), will discuss the findings of the Clear Vision Poverty Summit which were released this fall. The program will also explore current efforts to improve the issue of affordable housing in the community.
The show will include an interview by producer Taylor Pomasl with Vicki Hoehn, a board member of Clear Vision Eau Claire, about the recently announced plans to renew the visioning program which engages members of the community to identify social problems and solutions.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.