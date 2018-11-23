In the Giving Season, Give Wisconsin Cheese and local Pierce County cheese

From the Pierce County Economic Development Corp.
Only
true Green Bay Packer fans are able to recite the origin of the foam
hat designed to resemble a mighty wedge of cheese. All others must rely
on Google and Wiki, neither of which are stellar fortresses of accuracy.
According
to lore and corroborating websites, Chicago Bear fans began taunting
Packer fans with the Cheesehead term after the Bears won the Super Bowl
in 1986. Packer and Brewer fans embraced the nickname, and sometime in
1987, a chap named Ralph Bruno created the first wedge of foam cheese
while cutting up his mother's couch, perhaps otherwise destined for a
landfill. Or porch. Or alley. Necessity is once again the mother of
invention. Bruno later started a business to sell the Cheeseheads as
novelty sporting apparel. Foamation, Inc. of St. Francis, Wisconsin owns
the Cheesehead trademark and manufactures dozens of other
cheese-related foam products, including bowtie, baseball hat,
championship belt, dagger, and (Lombardi-like) trophy.
Fast
forward to November 4th. Jamie Kiesl, while sporting a Cheesehead at a
Milwaukee Bucks basketball game, was able to name 27 different cheeses
in 30-seconds as part of a fan contest. She also demonstrated
multi-tasking skills by holding a young daughter on her hip during the
contest. A Bucks player, Sterling Brown, only named 17 cheeses in the
pre-recorded segment for the contest. When asked about knowing so many
types of cheese, Kiesl was said to have replied, "I've lived in
Wisconsin my whole life." The Journal Sentinel summed it up best by
noting, "There is nothing more Wisconsin than this."
And now,
holiday shopping approaches, complete with lists for the naughty and
nice. Why not make it a little more Wisconsin this season? In the giving
season, give some Wisconsin cheese. Artisan cheese shops large and
small are equipped with on-line ordering capabilities. These shops offer
a wide selection, including obscure and exotic, all reflected in the
price. Without playing favorites, a jolly old elf may call out, "On Bass
Lake Cheese Factory, On Cady Cheese Factory, On Ellsworth Cooperative
Creamery (Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin) and On UW-River Falls Falcon
Foods (note: the student-run cheese plant reopens in 2019 following
extensive renovations). . . ." When in doubt about cheese shops and
respective locations, try an elf named Google.
This season, give cheese. There is nothing more Wisconsin.