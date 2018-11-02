Holiday Train returns to Hastings, Minn. Dec. 9

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Trains will return for another Christmas season run through Hastings Dec. 9 at the 2nd St. Depot.
A jamboree celebration of the train's passage through Hastings will begin at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the Branchline Church. This free event will include food, games, treats, Santa Claus plus much more! Attendees are asked to bring a canned food item for Hastings Family
Service.
The train will also make a donation to the Hastings Family Service, one of many donations it makes to local foodshelfs along its route.