Great Rivers Confluence Project to meet Nov. 13

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Great Rivers Confluence Project will be meeting Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Capenter Nature Center Trailside Lodge located at 12355 St Croix Trail S. Hastings MN 55033 (the Trailside Lodge is two driveways north of the main entrance.)
Besides agenda items, meeting attendees will also hear from guest speaker Heather Rutledge is the Executive Director of ArtReach St. Croix. Her topic will be Cultural Tourism—visitors who come to an area because of the Historical and artistic resources that are available to experience and enjoy. They spend more, stay longer and are likely to be well educated and technologically savvy. With support from a Challenge America grant of the National Endowment for the Arts and local tourism funders, ArtReach St. Croix embarked on a year long Cultural Tourism Marketing project in 2018. During this presentation, Heather will outline lessons-learned and opportunities for moving forward on this collaborative regional project.
The meeting will also focus on projects such as Point Douglas trail ride fundraiser and a sponsored meeting of the four regional mayors.