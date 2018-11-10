Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Global Competencies for Wisconsin Manufacturers program hosts first workshop Monday

RIVER FALLS - The Global Competencies for Wisconsin Manufacturers program has been developed by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF) at the request of regional business and industry in western Wisconsin interested in acquiring a deeper understanding of the cultural knowledge and skill necessary to be successful when conducting business with companies located outside the U.S.

Over the next year, five half-day workshops, each focusing on a different country or region, will be offered at UWRF's training center in Hudson, Wisconsin, and include sessions on Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, and the Middle East -- all identified as leading export markets for goods and services from Wisconsin.

The "Focus on Germany" session is happening on Monday, November 12, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UWRF Hudson Center at 2501 Hanley Rd., Suite 200. For more information call (715) 425-0683
