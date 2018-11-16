Congressman Kind Celebrates National Rural Health Day

LA CROSSE – Today, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Co-chair of the Congressional Rural Health Caucus, released the following statement celebrating Wisconsin’s rural health centers and professionals on National Rural Health Day:
“Communities across Wisconsin rely on our outstanding rural healthcare centers and professionals for access to quality, affordable and local care. On National Rural Health Day, we celebrate those who work to keep our rural communities healthy and strong, and recommit to working together to ensure our rural health facilities stay open to those who need them most,” said Rep. Ron Kind.
Over 62 million rural communities in the United States rely on rural health care providers for access to emergency and daily care. Nearly 700 rural hospitals are at risk of closing across the country, despite providing important care and being economic engines for the rural economy.