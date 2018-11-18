Congressman Kind Calls for Immediate Action on Stalled GI Education Benefits for Wisconsin Veterans

La Crosse – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has called on Robert Wilkie, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to immediately address the issues Wisconsin Veterans are facing obtaining their earned GI benefits from the VA. Rep. Kind also requested thorough action steps to address the VA’s technological issues preventing GI benefit payments, and a complete timeline of remedial steps to ensure Veterans impacted receive the benefits they have earned.
“It is unconscionable that a technological glitch is causing Wisconsin Veterans to lose the GI education benefits they have earned, threatening their access to education and housing,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I am calling for immediate action to remedy this issue, and for a full action plan to ensure our Veterans receive the benefits they have earned and deserve.”
Many Veterans across the country rely on GI benefits included in the bipartisan Henry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, which Rep. Kind co-sponsored. Congress passed this legislation to permanently expand the opportunities available to Servicemembers and Veterans to access higher education when they return to civilian life. A glitch in the VA’s 50-year-old benefit processing computer system has caused Veterans to wait for months to receive their expected education payments.
Rep. Kind’s office is open to serve Wisconsin Veterans. His talented staff of caseworkers can assist Veterans in: Accessing education and GI benefits, Veterans health care benefits, replacing lost medals earned, attaining medals earned, obtaining disability compensation, and liaising with the VA, among other issues. Veterans may call 1-888-442-8040, or visit www.kind.house.gov.
Read the letter here.