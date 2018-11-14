City of Prescott to host open house on downtown, riverfront projects

The Parks and Public Property Committee of the Prescott City Council invites the residents of the City of Prescott to an open house on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to review proposed projects for the riverfront and downtown area.
The Committee has discussed a number of proposed projects and would like to get the residents input on the order these projects should be completed.
Members of the Parks and Public Property Committee, city staff and city engineers will be in attendance to discuss the projects.
The open house will be held at the City-Library Building, 800 Borner Street. Please feel free to stop in any time between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.