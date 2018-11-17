Big second half lifts PHS girls basketball team to win

ST. CROIX FALLS - The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team outscored St. Croix Falls 41-27 in the second half to power itself to a 61-44 season-opening victory Friday evening.
Senior center Haylee Yeager put down 28 points to lead all scorers. Other top scorers for the Cardinals were Isabella Lenz, 10 points and Allie Murphy and Kaelyn Lewis each with seven points.
The Cardinal JV and C squad teams were also victorious vs. SCF.
Prescott has its first home game Nov. 27 vs. Osceola. Tip-time is approximately 7:15 p.m.