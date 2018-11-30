Accident with injuries in Diamond Bluff Tuesday

DIAMOND BLUFF - On Tuesday November 27, 2018 at approximately 5:00pm
the Pierce County Sheriffs Office responded to the area of N3941 Hwy. 35 in Diamond Bluff Township for a two vehicle accident with injury.
Scene investigation determined a 2003 Peterbilt semi,
operated by John Bach 72 of Bay City, had entered onto Hwy 35 traveling South. A 2015 Honda Fit, operated by Lynda Phillips 65 of Hager City was traveling South
on Hwy 35 near the above address and came in contact with the 2003 Peterbilt
semi that had entered the roadway. After making contact the Phillips vehicle entered
the east ditch and rolled over.
Lynda Phillips was trasported from
the scene by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined
injuries. The Pierce County Sheriffs Office was assisted by Hager City first
responders, Ellsworth Fire and Red Wing EMS.
The
crash remains under investigation.