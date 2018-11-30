Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, November 30, 2018

Accident with injuries in Diamond Bluff Tuesday

DIAMOND BLUFF - On Tuesday November 27, 2018 at approximately 5:00pm the Pierce County Sheriffs Office responded to the area of N3941 Hwy. 35 in Diamond Bluff Township for a two vehicle accident with injury.

Scene investigation determined a 2003 Peterbilt semi, operated by John Bach 72 of Bay City, had entered onto Hwy 35 traveling South.  A 2015 Honda Fit, operated by Lynda  Phillips 65 of Hager City was traveling South on Hwy 35 near the above address and came in contact with the 2003 Peterbilt semi that had entered the roadway. After making contact the Phillips vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled over.

Lynda Phillips was trasported from the scene by Red Wing EMS to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriffs Office was assisted by Hager City first responders, Ellsworth Fire and Red Wing EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.
           
