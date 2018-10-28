Workforce Summit in Eau Claire scheduled for Oct. 29

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce’s Employers Workforce Initiative, in partnership with organizations throughout west-central Wisconsin, presents the region's first-ever Workforce Solutions Summit Monday, October 29, 2018 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM CST at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. in Eau Claire.
Over the past few weeks, the Chamber has undertaken extensive research to identify the organizations and initiatives in our region that have real value in addressing the full range of workforce issues employers are faced with. We're be partnering with these organizations and our sponsors to bring you practical ideas, strategies, resources, best practices, and success stories - and connect you with those that have a specific fit to your industry and situation.
Summit sessions will tackle these topics:
* Understanding the challenges: Updated demographics and employment trends and what to do about them.
* Success stories and current strategies that are working.
* Building the pipeline: Reaching and engaging students in K-12 and local colleges/universities.
* Attracting and recruiting talent to our area and to your organization.
* Training and education: Opportunities to up-skill workers, improve retention and close skills gaps.
* Overcoming barriers to employment: Practical ways to help individuals with challenges become productive members of your team.
* Onboarding and retention strategies to keep the people you have.
* Connecting with resources to make these things happen.
The day includes fast-paced, top-level presentations on key topics; practical working sessions on how to implement specific strategies, and opportunities to connect with resource providers. The first session begins at 8:00 a.m., lunch is included and the day concludes by 3:00 p.m. After you register, we'll keep you posted as full details of the schedule and speakers are finalized and confirmed.
If you have questions, contact Scott Rogers: rogers@eauclairechamber.org
