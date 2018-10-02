Two-vehicle accident this past weekend near Bay City results in injuries

Scene investigation determined a 2000 Buick Century operated by John M. Farrell Jr, 69 of Bay City was traveling northbound on 650th St. when he briefly left the roadway while negotiating a curve, lost control and slid sideways into a southbound 2011 Buick Lacrosse operated by Richard W. Scharpen, 73 of Red Wing, Minn.. Elaine M. Scharpen, 73 of Red Wing, Minn. and Patricia L. Snider, 65 of Bay City were passengers in Scharpen’s vehicle.
John Farrell Jr. was transported by air ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN with undeterminded injuries. Richard Scharpen, Elaine Scharpen, and Patricia Snider were transported by ground ambulance to the Mayo Health Systems Hospital in Red Wing, MN with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Ellsworth Fire Department, the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, the Red Wing Fire Department, and Life Link III air ambulance.