State Senate debate between Smith, Pittman & Camacho on The West Side broadcast Oct. 29

RIVER FALLS - Candidates running for the 31st State Senate seat a will be featured on The West Side, which airs at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network which is broadcast on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Democrat Jeffrey Smith of Eau Claire, Republican Melvin Pittman of Plum City and Green Party candidate Aaron Camacho of Fountain City will discuss important issues facing the district with host Rich Kremer. The 31st District lies in Buffalo and Pepin Counties and parts of Pierce, Trempealeau, Eau Claire, Dunn and Jackson Counties. The general election is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs at 10 a.m. on Mondays on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.