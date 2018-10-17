Spectrum West broadcast this Thursday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

RIVER FALLS - Wayne Bergeron, an American jazz trumpeter performing with the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra in Eau Claire joins host Al Ross on Spectrum West, which airs at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18 on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The Ideas Network which is broadcast on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/River Falls.
The program will also feature a Pulitzer Prize winning author speaking in Eau Claire, a blues singer and her performance in Chippewa Falls and a conversation with the interim executive director of the Flyway Film Festival featuring films in Stockholm, Pepin and Alma.
Ross will sample some of Bergeron’s past work and talk with him about his upcoming performance with the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. Bergeron has been featured in numerous motion pictures including “The Incredibles.”
Jim Oliver will welcome Caroline Fraser, winner of 2018 Pulitzer Prize for her biography “Prairie Fires,” the story of the American author Laura Ingalls Wilder, the Pepin native who wrote the “Little House” series of books about her childhood pioneer adventures. Fraser is a featured presenter at the Chippewa Valley Book Festival and will be speaking at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Annie Mack, blues and gospel singer, will join the show to talk about her past growing up in North Minneapolis and her current success as an artist. Mack will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19 at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
The Flyway Film Festivals is touring in venues such as WideSpot Performing Arts in Stockholm, The Minema in Pepin and the Big River Theatre in Alma through Sunday, Oct. 21. Interim Executive Director Lu Lippold will discuss some of the films that can be expected this month.
Spectrum West is a weekly program exploring the music, arts and humanities in western Wisconsin. The show includes in-depth behind-the-scenes interviews and stories about area writers, musicians, theater, visual arts and much more. It is heard weekly from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Thursdays on Ideas 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com and a repeat broadcast at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM/ Menomonie. Archives are available at http://www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.