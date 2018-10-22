Sen. Baldwin Urging Trump Administration to Fully Enforce “Made in USA” Labeling Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) in urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to fully enforce its “Made in the USA” labeling standards.
In their letter, the Senators referenced instances where companies fraudulently affixed “Made in America” labels to foreign-made products. The Senators said mislabeling products not only misleads consumers, but also disadvantages American businesses.
“If the consequences of misusing the ‘Made in the USA’ label do not include paying fines or admitting wrongdoing, it is unlikely that these and other companies will be deterred from using the same deceptive tactics to sell their products in the future,” the Senators wrote. “The value of the ‘Made in the USA’ label is dependent on its integrity. The Commission plays a critical role in ensuring that American-made products are truly made in America. We urge you to require the companies in these cases to pay fines and admit they lied. Failure to take decisive action risks weakening the significance of the ‘Made in the USA’ label and undermining American manufacturers.”
The Senators are urging the FTC to consider monetary penalties as well as admission of guilt settlements for companies that import products from countries like China, and then commit these label violations.
