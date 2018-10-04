Sen. Baldwin backed opioid crisis response legislation passes Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Senate passed the final version of bipartisan opioid crisis response legislation (H.R.6) that includes a number of reforms championed by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin. The Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 will: reduce use and supply; encourage recovery; support caregivers and families; and drive innovation and long-term solutions. The legislation now heads to President Trump for his signature.
As
a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP)
Committee, Senator Baldwin authored a number of reforms included in the
bipartisan legislation. Senator Baldwin worked to include provisions
that will help prevent the flow of illegal fentanyl, opioids and
methamphetamine from other countries; extend and expand investments in
local prevention, treatment and recovery efforts; and provide more
resources to combat the growing methamphetamine problem in Wisconsin.
“I’ve
met with local health officials, law enforcement and those who have
lost loved ones throughout Wisconsin, and it’s clear Washington must do
more to be a stronger partner in supporting local prevention, treatment
and recovery efforts,” said Senator Baldwin. “In Wisconsin, we
have seen a growing problem of methamphetamine abuse in our state and a
spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. That’s why I have worked to provide
more resources and flexibility to help Wisconsin fight this epidemic,
and to stop the flow of illicit drugs, like fentanyl, meth and illegal
opioids, coming from other countries into America. This bipartisan
legislation is an important step forward and will help provide Wisconsin
the tools we need to save lives.”
Prevent the flow of illegal fentanyl, opioids, and meth from other countries
The Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 includes
a bipartisan reform introduced by Senator Baldwin that would help stop
the flow of illegal opioids, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other illicit
drugs into the country through International Mail Facilities. The Restricting Entrance and Strengthening the Requirements on Import Controls for Trafficking (RESTRICT) Illicit Drugs Act,
introduced with Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), would give the FDA more
tools to prevent illegal fentanyl, opioids and other illicit synthetic
drugs from entering the country at the border through our International
Mail Facilities.
Recently,
communities across Wisconsin have seen dramatic increases in illicit
fentanyl overdoses. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s
Office, in 2018 there have already been 177 confirmed opioid-related
overdose deaths and 106 confirmed fentanyl-related overdose deaths in
Milwaukee County.
Stronger support for local prevention, treatment and recovery effort
Earlier
this year, Senator Baldwin led the effort to include an additional $1
billion in the FY2018 omnibus spending bill signed by President Trump
for the Opioid State Targeted Response Grant this program.
The Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 includes provisions from Baldwin’s Opioid Response Enhancement Act to
expand and extend the Opioid State Targeted Response Grant program to
provide states and tribal communities more resources for local
prevention, treatment and recovery efforts. The grant program was
established as part of the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act that
Senator Baldwin worked to pass in Congress.
More resources for growing meth problem in Wisconsin
Senator
Baldwin has held roundtable dialogues across the state with law
enforcement, first responders, health officials and community leaders
where she has learned about the growing problem of methamphetamine abuse
in Wisconsin.
In response, Senator Baldwin worked to include a reform in the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018
that would provide states with more flexibility in using federal
funding so Wisconsin will be able to put it to work to address the
growing meth problem in our state.
An online version of this release is available here.