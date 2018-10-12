Rep. Ron Kind Requests Federal Disaster Declaration to Help Wisconsinites Impacted by Severe Weather and Flooding

La Crosse – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has sent a letter to President Trump in support of Governor Walker’s request for a federal disaster declaration for several Wisconsin counties impacted by flooding. Rep. Kind’s letter also reiterates his call to the President to put the full support of the federal government behind flooding cleanup efforts.
Many counties across Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District were impacted, including La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe, Crawford, Richland, Juneau and Adams counties.
“My staff and I have been on the ground, touring flooded areas and helping Wisconsinites recover and begin the process of rebuilding our communities,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Wisconsinites are strong, but there is no doubt that federal assistance will be needed to help everyone get back in their homes, businesses and farms. I welcome the Governor’s declaration request, and again urge the President to fully support the state of Wisconsin, our communities, and our farmers.”
Read the letter here.
Immediately after the flooding, Rep. Kind wrote a letter to President Trump requesting that he put the full support of the federal government behind cleanup and recovery efforts in Wisconsin. Rep. Kind requested additional assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for damage assessments, road and bridge repair assistance from the Department of Transportation (DOT), and farm and crop damage assistance from the Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Rep. Kind’s office can help Wisconsinites work with federal agencies after flooding and severe weather. More information can be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov. Residents are also encouraged to report home damage by calling 211, or their county emergency management offices. Farmers should report crop damage to their county’s Farm Service Agency.