Prescott School Board approves having SRO with district

The Prescott School Board unanimously approved the establishment of a Student Resource Officer (SRO), a member of the Prescott Police Department assigned to Prescott schools at its monthly meeting last evening at the Prescott High School library.
The officer will work 20 hours per week during the school day at all district schools but spend the bulk of the time at PHS. In response to questions asked by the school's board student representative Cody Rohl and with input from the PHS Student Council, the SRO will be armed but be in plain clothes and the mission of the SRO is not primarily law enforcement but to build relationships with students and the school community as a representative of the police department.
Prescott School District Superintendent Dr. Richard Spicuzza said he estimates the Prescott PD will have chosen the officer for SRO duties by January and that the SRO program will begin by that month and or the second semester and go until the end of the school year at which time both the district and the Prescott PD will both evaluate.