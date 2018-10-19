Prescott Police Commission sorting through applications for new police chief

The Prescott Police Commission met Wednesday evening at the City-Library Building 800 N. Borner St. to go over the many application they've received for full- and part-time officer positions along with the position of police chief.
The Commission met for much of the meeting in closed session. There was also to be, according to the agenda, a citizen complaint to stated against a member of the Prescott PD force but according to a news report from KDWA AM 1460/FM 97.7, this person did not attend the meeting.
The Commission will meet again next week, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the City-Library Building to continue with the application process for police chief. The Commission is picking up the pace for hiring the new permanent chief because, according to the same news report, Interim Chief Doug Ducklow's term will expire in January. Police Commission Chairman stated that nearly 40 applications were submitted for the police chief's position alone which has been whittled down to 20 already.
The agenda for the Oct. 24 meeting also has relisted the complaint against an officer of the Prescott PD.