Prescott Police Commission meets tomorrow night, one of several upcoming gov't meetings

The Prescott Police Commission holds a meeting tomorrow night at City-Library Building 800 N. Borner St, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Commission will be going into closed session from the start of the meeting until its conclusion. Discussed during the closed session will be a complaint against Prescott PD officers and the applications for part-time and full-time officer positions along with the Police Chief.
The Police Commission meeting is one of several government body meetings this week in Prescott. The City Council's Finance Committee met last night to go over the 2019 budget and the Council's Personnel Committee meets this evening while the Council's Industrial and Economic Committee will meet on Thursday. The Prescott School Board will have its monthly meeting on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the PHS Library.