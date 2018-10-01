Prescott High School Homecoming this week

Prescott High School’s Homecoming is this week and the whole week is packed with festivities culminating with the football game Friday, Oct. 5 vs. St. Croix Central at 7 p.m. at Laney Field.
The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned in a ceremony on Monday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. as part of the Homecoming bonfire behind the high school. Before then on Monday will be lawn games starting at 5 p.m. with the powder puff football semifinals beginning at 6 p.m., also behind the high school.
Hall decorating started yesterday with Senior Decoration Night Monday, Oct. 1 from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Special dress-up days and daily themes during the week include Mathlete vs. Athlete on Monday, Oct., 1, Farm Day on Tuesday, Oct. 2, Meme and Vine Day on Wednesday, Oct. 3, American Day on Thursday, Oct. 4, and Prescott Spirit Day on Friday, Oct. 5.
The Homecoming Volleyball Game is on Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. The annual boys’ volleyball game between the different classes will take place afterwards with a possible teacher’s vs. winning class match afterwards.
The schedule for Friday, Oct. 5 is as follows: (times are approximate)
7:55 - 8:40 a.m.: Float Decoration
8:55: Cardinal Trivia (Mr. Smith has last year’s trophy - 25 Questions read by SC Members)
9:35: Pep Fest #1
-Band Performs as students walk in
9:40: Garbage Can Performance
9:48: Student Council Skit
9:55: Fall Dance Team Performs
10:00: Cross Country Skit
10:07: Family Feud - Students vs. Students (finished)
10:14 Choir Skit
10:20: *Faculty Skit #1
10:28: Homecoming King and Queen Candidate Skit
10:35: Family Feud - Teachers vs. Teachers (finished)
10:44: Band Skit
10:50: Drama Skit
10:57: Dance Line - Football Players
11:05: Band Plays the School Song
11:10-12:10: Tentative Lunch Schedule
12:15: Parade Lineup
12:30: Parade begins
12:45: Parade at Prescott Intermediate School
12:50: Parade at Malone Elementary School
1:05: Parade at Prescott Middle School
1:25: Parade at Prescott Care Center
1:35 Return to Prescott High School
1:40: Tear Down Floats/Overall Clean Up
2:00: All Students Report to Gymnasium
2:05: Pep Fest #2 Begins
2:10: *Faculty Skit #2
2:16: Volleyball Season/Skit
2:22: *Faculty Skit #3
2:30: Family Feud #3 - Students vs. Students (finished)
2:40: Football Season/Skit
2:55: Glenn the Magnificent
3:13: Dismissal
4:30: Tailgate BBQ at Laney Field Parking Lot
5:15: Powder Puff Football Game – Championship
7:00: Football Game vs. St. Croix Central
There will be more activities going on next to Laney Field sponsored by the Flying P Booster Club with games and food to coincide with the Powder Puff Football Championship.