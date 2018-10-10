Prescott City Council meets tonight, Police Commission meets next week

The Prescott City Council will meet tonight beginning at 6 p.m. at the City-Library Building 800 N. Borner St.
The agenda is the same as one for the meeting that was scheduled for Monday of this week but was cancelled due to a lack of a quorum.
One addition to the agenda is the consideration of a resolution to designate signers and co-signers on city accounts.
The Prescott Police Commission will meet next Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the City-Library Building. The Commission will meet in closed session to go over applications for new officers and a new Police Chief.