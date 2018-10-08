Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net
Monday, October 8, 2018
Prescott City Council meeting tonight
The Prescott City Council will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the City-Library Building 800 N. Borner St.
The council will have a closed session in order to discuss a proposal for TIF District financing.
Also on the agenda are various pay requests along with a change order to the Linn St., Orrin Rd. water loop project.
Posted by
Prescott Journal
at
7:05 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home
Blog Archive
Blog Archive
October (14)
September (55)
August (55)
July (52)
June (53)
May (58)
April (54)
March (54)
February (52)
January (43)
December (44)
November (45)
October (56)
September (55)
August (53)
July (47)
June (56)
May (59)
April (52)
March (41)
February (54)
January (47)
December (40)
November (33)
October (38)
September (37)
August (45)
July (33)
June (44)
May (57)
April (44)
March (35)
February (44)
January (31)
December (36)
November (32)
October (45)
September (38)
August (1)