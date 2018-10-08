Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, October 8, 2018

Prescott City Council meeting tonight

The Prescott City Council will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the City-Library Building 800 N. Borner St.

The council will have a closed session in order to discuss a proposal for TIF District financing.

Also on the agenda are various pay requests along with a change order to the Linn St., Orrin Rd. water loop project.


