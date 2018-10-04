Prescott Area Public Record

Criminal Felony
Dianna Dupey, 32, Prescott, was charged in Pierce County Criminal Court in Ellsworth on Sept. 24 with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The charges stem back to an incident back on Aug. 26-27 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Dupey reportedly drove away in a Chevrolet Equinox from residence on Kinnickinnic St.
Criminal Misdemeanor
Erik Gutierrez, 22, Bloomington, Minn., was charged in Pierce County Criminal Court on Sept. 24 with possession of cocaine. The charges stem back to an incident on Aug. 13 during a traffic stop and search of vehicle in the Town of Clifton on Hwy. 29 at 11:56 p.m.
Criminal Traffic
Kenneth Lyle Cran, 49, Prescott, was charged In Pierce County Criminal Court on Sept. 28 with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license. Charges stem back to Aug. 11 incident in Oak Grove Township at 10 p.m. Cran reportedly left scene of motorcycle accident on Hwy. 35 and 1259th St. The bike was a 2003 Harley-Davidson. He was later taken into custody.
Accident
A one-vehicle accident took place on Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m. on CTH. F in the Town of Clifton. A 2002 Saturn SL1, driven by Jesse James Griem, 27, Hudson, was traveling northbound on CTH. F when his vehicle reportedly drove off the road into a ditch, where suffered functional damage to its front. Griem was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Initial calls/complaints
Trevor Dalman, 57, Prescott, was cited for operating an ATV without registration and operating an ATV on the highway after being involved in an ATV accident on CTH. F and M on Sept. 24 at 4:47 p.m.
Jail book-ins/releases
Christian Richard Auchampach, 22, Prescott, was booked into Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth on Monday, Oct. 1 at 10:39 a.m. on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after revocation. He was later released the same day at 10:51 a.m. after posting signature bond.
Susan Louise Schwarz, 55, Prescott, was booked into Pierce County Jail on Sept. 24 at 11:28 a.m. on a probation hold. She was later released at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 1.
Isaiah Daniel Larson, 20, Hastings, Minn., was booked into Pierce County Jail on Sept. 25 at 8:12 p.m, for possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on Sept. 26 at 1:03 p.m.