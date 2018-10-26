Preliminary tax levy for City of Prescott approved by Finance Committee

The Prescott City Council's Finance Committee began the process of moving forward the city's 2019 budget through the Finance Committee in its meeting Monday evening after the regular meeting of the council at the City-Library Building.
The proposed levy will be set at $2,200.943,which is a decrease of $11,125 from 2018. The committee also reviewed a list of capital projects for next year and no changes were made although review will be made of street projects concerning pulverize and paving.
The budget hearing and vote will be taken at the council meeting of Nov. 26.