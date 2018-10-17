Pierce County Dairy Banquet this Thursday, Oct. 18 in Elmwood

ELMWOOD - The 68th annual Pierce County Dairy Banquet will take place Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Elmwood Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.
The banquet is put on by the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee along with AgSource/CRI, the University of Wisconsin-Extension in Pierce County and area agribusinesses.
Tickets for the dinner and program can be purchased at the door on
the evening of the banquet. Adults can purchase tickets for $13 while
kids(ages 6-12) are $5 and kids under 6 years of age eat for free. Ham
and roast beef with mashed potatoes will be served.
The Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee encourages local dairy families and business owners and employees to attend.