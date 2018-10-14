PHS volleyball team begins regional tournament play on Tuesday

The Prescott High School Volleyball Team opens WIAA Division 2 regional tournament play this week Tuesday, Oct. 16 with a first round match at Rice Lake.
PHS is the No. 9 seed in its sectional half-bracket and faces the No. 8 seeded Warriors, 13-14 overall and 3-3 in the Big River Conference. Both teams beat Menomonie during the regular season but Rice Lake has wins over Barron and Amery among common opponents, as well as losses to Osceola and No. 1 ranked River Falls.
The Cardinals are 15-20 overall, 3-4 in the Middle Border Conference. They are coming off 3-0 losses to St. Croix Central and River Falls last week.
The winner of this first round match will head to No. 1 seeded and Heart O'North Conference champions Bloomer, 28-5 overall, on Thursday for the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. The regional final is on Saturday, also at 7 p.m.