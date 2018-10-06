PHS gridders breaks scoreless streaks vs. St. Croix Central

First they snapped their own scoreless streak at seven quarter when Ethan Luksich scored on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Luksich was one of 10 seniors honored in their final game at Laney Field.
And the Cardinals snapped St. Croix Central's streak of preventing teams from reaching the endzone at 12. The No. 1 ranked and undefeated Panthers came into Friday's contest with back-to-back shutouts.
SCC scored all its points in the first half in this Homecoming contest for PHS led by three TDs from quarterback and defensive back Austin Kopacz including a fumble return for TD. Running back Keegan Berg rushed for 122 yards on seven carries and a touchdown.
Prescott will have one more chance to get a win this season next Friday at Ellsworth.
|Prescott's Cam Aslakson runs for a big gainer against St. Criox Central