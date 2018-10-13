PHS football team ends season winless

Ellsworth's strong showing not only kept the Cardinals winless for the 2018 season but also clinched a WIAA playoff berth for the Panthers as there were not enough teams with .500 or above records in conference play across the state to fill out the entire playoff field. The Panthers finish the regular season 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the Middle Border Conference.
Prescott scored first on a four-yard TD pass from quarterback Lane Budworth to Carson Stenroos but EHS came back to take an 18-6 lead at halftime.
The third quarter belong to Ellsworth as the Panthers took advantage of three Prescott fumbles to pile up 35 points. Ellsworth running back Sawyer Hamilton scored two of his four touchdowns in the ballgame in the quarter and the Panthers' Wyatt Hines scored on a 41-yard fumble return.
Prescott added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run from Ethan Luksich and a two-yard run by Andrew Shelstad.
|Prescott running back Ethan Luksich takes the hand-off from quarterback Lane Budworth towards the Ellsworth goaline.