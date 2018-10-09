New bike station installed in Prescott

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce organized funding for a bike repair and welcome area that was recently installed next to the Welcome and Heritage Center. Bringing this feature to the community was a combined effort of the Chamber, the Prescott Foundation, the Prescott Daze Committee and the City of Prescott.
The opening of the bike trail that links Prescott to Hastings was the perfect opportunity to welcome new visitors to our community and provide amenities for them and for local bike riders. The bike area has a repair station, bike rack, bench, drinking fountain, and bottle filler, with a stair runnel to be added for moving bikes up and down the stairways near the bridge.
