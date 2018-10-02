Long line-up of guests for next Spectrum West program

The program will also feature a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire poet, an Eau Claire theater production, and two annual western Wisconsin art tours.
Ross and Yasuda will talk about the symphony’s recent performance at the opening celebration of the Pablo Center at the Confluence. They will also preview next Saturday night’s concert which will feature selections by Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center of the Confluence and will feature guest Rachel Barton Pine on violin and members of the UW-Eau Claire Opera Workshop.
UW-Eau Claire Professor Emeritus Bruce Taylor joins the show to discuss his new poetry collection entitled “Poetry Sex Love Music Booze and Death.” The book will be released at a reading and book signing event at 5 p.m. at the Volume One Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St. in Eau Claire.
Wayne Marek, director of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, will talk with Special Correspondent Jim Oliver about the company’s new production of “Our Town.” The play will be running from Oct. 11 through Oct. 14.
The 15th year of the Falling Leaves Art Studio Tour is taking place Saturday Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7 and features 15 locations in the Fairchild, Augusta and Fall Creek areas. Ann Manor of Meadowsong Studios visits Ross as one of the 31 artists whose works are featured in the tour, and she will preview what guests can look forward to seeing.
The 20th annual Fresh Art Fall Tour also is happening this upcoming weekend, Friday Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 7. Wisconsin artist Gary Christopherson will visit the show to talk about the tour which includes 17 studios and galleries in Pierce and Pepin counties.
Spectrum West is a weekly program exploring the music, arts and humanities in western Wisconsin. The show includes in-depth behind-the-scenes interviews and stories about area writers, musicians, theater, visual arts and much more. It is heard weekly from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Thursdays on Ideas 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com and a repeat broadcast at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM/ Menomonie. Archives are available at http://www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.